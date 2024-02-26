R Systems & IIT Delhi Collaborate To Establish AI CoE For Sustainable Systems

IANS Image

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) and R Systems International on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up a Center of Excellence (CoE) on applied AI for sustainable systems at the varsity.

R Systems International Limited (a Blackstone portfolio Company), a global leader in digital product engineering and technology solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) to further its commitment to AI.

The CoE will include a cutting-edge research lab, the creation of an endowed faculty chair position, and the initiation of merit-based student scholarships. This initiative is expected to enhance the research and development capabilities of both R Systems and IIT Delhi.

"We are delighted to announce the establishment of the R System CoE at IIT Delhi. Sustainable computing and systems will be critically important in the future. Our collaboration with R Systems will result in the development of innovative approaches and cutting-edge AI techniques for sustainable computing,” said Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, in a statement.

Banerjee also emphasised the critical role that emerging technologies play in preparing future research towards a sustainable world.

“The disruptive impact of AI and Generative AI has become a talking point not only in board rooms but at every water cooler conversation as well. Just like every disruptive technology, finding the right use cases to implement AI/GenAI that deliver differentiated ROI, and doing it in a responsible and sustainable manner is where our role becomes important,” said Nitesh Bansal, CEO and Managing Director of R Systems International in the statement.

Read Also IIT Delhi Students Air Grievances In Wake Of Recent Suicide

The CoE will serve as an R&D hub, bringing together R System researchers with faculty members and students to address at-scale real-world problems.

"This collaboration between R Systems and IIT Delhi will facilitate the industry-academia partnership aimed at bridging the gap between theoretical research and practical application of AI solutions," Nitesh added.