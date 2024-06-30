Quality At Stake?: Mumbai Tourist Bus Operators Protest Over Ashok Leyland's 'New' Grotty, Faulty Buses

Hinduja Group-owned Ashok Leyland is one of the largest heavy motor vehicle manufacturers in the country. In a recent development, according to a report from the Hindustan Times, Mumbai Tour bus operators have registered their protest with regards to the faulty new buses provided by the auto-giant.

Protests Against Faulty Buses

According to the report, Mumbai Bus Malak Sanghatana (MBMS) members who bought 68 brand new 13.5mt long Euro 6 sleeper buses are now parked at the company's workshop in the outskirts of Mumbai in Naigoan.

File image of teh bus oin question. | Wagen Club

The bus operators have accused the automaker of trying to manipulate the system and avoid any responsibility in fixing these buses in time. This has led to an uproar from operators in the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region, who claim that the buses are not 'Roadworthy'.

According to a letter from the operators to Ashok Leyland, published by HT, the MBMS said, “We went to the offices and workshops of Ashok Leyland to complain about the various defects in these buses.

However, they are not meeting us at all and are ignoring our complaints. The defects in buses are serious in nature and they need to take back their buses".

These buses plying on the busy and lucrative Mumbai-Goa route faced brusque failure, breaking down during the commute. In some cases, the use of these buses even leads to accidents.

According to the bus operators, these buses, although not significantly different from their previous versions, cost the operators close to Rs 50–Rs 70 lakh for each bus.

Ashok Leyland Shares Drop

This CNG bus reportedly runs on the H-Series 6-cylinder, turbo-charged natural gas engine with i-Gen6 technology. This engine produces 250 hp of power and 900 Nm of peak torque.

Previously, in 2022 the company came under scanner over scam concerning BS-IV vehicles.

The Chennai-based company has yet to issue a comment. The Hinduja Group-owned vehicle manufacturing company listed as ASHOKLEY at the National Stock Exchange ended the day's trade 0.21 per cent or Rs 0.50 lower than the previous day on Friday, June 28, closing at Rs 241.66 per share.