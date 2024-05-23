Say Hello To Nikesh Arora, Palo Alto CEO Who Earns More Than Sundar Pichai With A Salary Of ₹1,257 Crore

Companies paying their upper-managerial realm with lump-sum compensation is no new development in the 21st century. But if your paycheck is bigger than the earnings accrued, and is greater than some of the biggest names in the all-powerful tech world, you are bound to garner some traction.

Nikesh Arora, the Indian-origin CEO of Santa Clara, California-based Palo Alto Networks, is one such name. Arora, who is the chairman-CEO of Palo Alto Networks, reportedly earns a winsome amount of USD 151.43 million or Rs 1,257 crore, from the American cybersecurity company.

This mind-boggling figure significantly dwarfs his counterparts elsewhere in Silicon Valley. For instance, a fellow Indian-origin executive at Alphabet's Google takes back home a check for USD 8.8 million.

Arora's salary is also five times higher than that of Meta's boss and Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg. Zuckerberg, who, according to Forbes, is the fourth richest person in the world, gets a 'humble' sum of over USD 24 million. Meanwhile, Shantanu Narayen of Adobe bags a salary of USD 44.93 million.

Arora started his journey with a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University). Arora went on to get his MBA in marketing from Boston-based Northeastern University. He also earned a Master of Science (MS) in Finance from Boston College.

Later on, he was also bestowed with an honorary doctorate (PhD) from Northeastern University.

Palo Alto Networks was founded in 2005. B.J. Jenkins is the cybersecurity company's president

Under Nikesh Arora, Palo Alto has seen its fortunes zoom on Wall Street. The company shares have surged a colossal 328.05 per cent, just in five years. Each individual Palo Alto share is worth USD 308.58.