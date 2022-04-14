PVR Cinemas opens its first multiplex in Rourkela, Odisha

PVR Cinemas, announced the launch of its first multiplex in the state of Odisha in Rourkela. Strengthening its footprints across key markets, the newly launched 6-screen property at Forum Galleria Mall is integrated with best- in- class theatrical solutions and a host of personalized hospitality services to offer an immersive and seamless cinematic experience.

With this opening, PVR Cinemas marks it debut in the state of Odisha and consolidates its foothold in the East with 51 screens across 12 properties in 5 states, it said in a press statement.

Located in the steel city of Odisha, the new property has a total seating capacity of 987 audiences and has last row imported recliners with leatherette upholstery, USB charger, swivel table for dine in convenience providing utmost comfort to guests.

In addition, a wide range of gourmet delicacies served in the luxury of comfortable recliners further adds to the property’s unique offerings. The central location of the cinema in the heart of Rourkela city ensures wide connectivity and easy access to cinegoers the statement added.

Styled in modern design language with sophisticated material finishes provides a look of elegance and luxury to the multiplex. A visually stunning foyer with trapezoidal shaped chandeliers gives a sense of grandeur and provides a warm and welcoming ambience.

To provide an unparalleled captivating and immersive experience, the 6-screen property is equipped with cutting-edge cinematic technologies including 2K RGB+ Laser projectors for ultra-high resolution and brightest images, Next-Gen 3D screens for visibly deeper 3D content and Dolby 7.1 for an unparallel surround sound experience.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director, PVR Limited said, “We are consciously foraying into the rapidly expanding sub-urban markets to address the growing demands for the big-screen experience. With a strong film line up and a huge pent-up demand from movie connoisseurs, we are ready to welcome audiences to our safe and secure cinemas for an unmatched movie-viewing experience’’.

Pramod Arora, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, PVR Limited said, "Setting our foot in East India with this cinema in Forum Galleria Mall, Rourkela, we are looking forward to expand our footprint in Odisha with more cinemas coming up in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in the near future."

With this launch, PVR strengthens its growth momentum in FY 2022-23 with 854 screens at 173 properties in 74 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 05:24 PM IST