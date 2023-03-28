Punjab National Bank to offer equity shares worth Rs 2,500 crore via rights issue

Through a regulatory filing, state-owned Punjab National Bank has announced the approval of a rights issue of Rs 2,500 crores.
The company will be issuing equity shares of face value Rs 10 per unit, as part of the transaction at a rights issue price of Rs 275.
PNB will conduct the issue between April 13, 2023 and April 27, 2023.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)