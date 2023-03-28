Punjab National Bank to offer equity shares worth Rs 2,500 crore via rights issue

Through a regulatory filing, state-owned Punjab National Bank has announced the approval of a rights issue of Rs 2,500 crores.

Read Also Piramal Pharma to raise up to ₹10.5 bln via rights issue

The company will be issuing equity shares of face value Rs 10 per unit, as part of the transaction at a rights issue price of Rs 275.

PNB will conduct the issue between April 13, 2023 and April 27, 2023.