HomeBusinessPiramal Pharma to raise up to ₹10.5 bln via rights issue

The shares of the company traded 10.33 % lower at 88.25 rupees on NSE at 12:12 PM

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
Piramal Pharma to raise up to ₹10.5 bln via rights issue | Image: Piramal Pharma (Representative)
Piramal Pharma Ltd announced that the board of the company has approved the issuance of shares for an amount not exceeding ₹10.50 bln by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the company as on the record date, via an exchange filing.

