Punjab National Bank Property Auction: Residential Properties Available In Mumbai’s Mira Road. Check Details Here

Punjab National Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Mumbai’s Mira Road. Check Details Here |

Notice is hereby given to the public in general and the Borrower(s) and Guarantor(s) and Mortgagor (s) in particular that the below described immovable / movable property mortgaged / charged to the Secured Creditor Banks namely Punjab National Bank; erstwhile United Bank of India and erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce and the constructive/physical/ symbolic possession of which has been taken by the Authorised Officer of the respective secured creditor Banks, will be sold on “As is where is”, “As is what is”, and “Whatever there is” basis on the date as mentioned in the table herein below, for recovery of its dues due to these above named secured creditor banks from the respective Borrower(s), Mortgagor(s) and Guarantor(s). The Reserve price and the earnest money deposit is mentioned in the table below against the respective properties.

Description of property 1: Flat No A-302, A- Wing, 3rd Floor, Building No - 1, Shree Parijat CHSL, Green Field Complex, Sheetal Nagar, Mira Road East, Thane – 401107. Area Admn 650 sq.ft Super Built Up.

Reserve Price: Rs. 45,00,000.00

E.M.D. : Rs. 4,50,000.00

Auction date and time: 26-07-2023 10:00 AM TO 11:00 AM

Description of property 2: Flat No 103, 1st Floor Building No 16, Chandresh Accord, Building No 16 & 17 CHSL, Opp Silver Park, Mira- Bhayandar Road, Mira Road East Thane – 401107. Area Admn 396.00 sq.ft built up.

Reserve Price: Rs. 53,00,000.00

E.M.D. : Rs. 5,30,000.00

Auction date and time: 26-07-2023 10:00 AM TO 11:00 AM

Description of property 3: Flat No 604, 6th Floor, C- Wing, Mercury C & D Bldg CHSL, Behind Tanwar Hospital, PK Road Off Mira Bhayander Road, Village Goddev, Mira Road East Thane 401107. Area admn 440 sq.ft built up

Reserve Price: Rs. 55,00,000.00

E.M.D. : Rs. 5,50,000.00

Auction date and time: 26-07-2023 10:00 AM TO 11:00 AM

Description of property 4: Flat A -202 2ND Floor, A- Wing Shri Sai Dham CHSL, Near Ramdev Park, Village Goddeo, Opp Aakash Nidhi Building Behind Shivar Garden Mira Road East, Thane 401107 Area admn 393 sq.ft carpet.

Reserve Price: Rs. 37,00,000.00

E.M.D. : Rs. 3,70,000.00

Auction date and time: 26-07-2023 10:00 AM TO 11:00 AM

Terms & conditions of sales :

The sale shall be subject to the Terms & Conditions prescribed in the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules 2002 and to the following further conditions:

1. The properties are being sold on 'AS IS WHERE IS BASIS and “AS IS WHAT IS BASIS” and “WHATEVER THERE IS BASIS”.

2. The particulars of Secured Assets specified in the Schedule hereinabove have been stated to the best of the information of the Authorised Officer, but the Authorised Officer shall not be answerable for any error, misstatement or omission in this proclamation.

3. The Sale will be done by the undersigned through e-auction platform provided at the Website https://www.mstcecommerce.com on 26thJuly 2023 starting from 10:00 AM to 5:00PM

4. For detailed term and conditions of the sale, please refer www.ibapi.in, www.mstcecommerce.com