Tata Capital Financial Service Property Auction: Residential Properties Available In Mumbai’s Malad. Check Details Here

Notice is hereby given to the public in general and in particular to the below Borrower/ Co- Borrower that the below described Immovable property mortgaged to Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd. {Secured Creditor TCFSL), the Possession of which has been taken by the Authorised Officer of Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd. (Secured Creditor), will be sold on 18th day of July, 2023 “As Is where Is basis” & “As Is what Is and whatever there Is & without recourse basis”.

Whereas the sale of secured asset is to be made to recover the secured debt and whereas there was due of a sum of Rs.1,40,68,732.63/- (Rupees One Crore Forty Lakh Sixty Eight Thousand Seven Hundred Thirty Two and paisa Sixty Three Only) as on 12.05.2022 vide Loan Account bearing No. 8451728 demanded vide Notice U/s. 13(2) dated 13th May 2022 from Borrowers/Co-Borrowers, i.e. (1) Mr. Sunil Dinkar lkhe ; (2) Mrs. Sumedha Sunil lkhe ;(3) Mr. Puneet Sun Ikhe, 1to3 having add at: Flat No. 701, Triveni Building, Film City Road , Nr. Dindoshi Bus Depot, Shuchidham, Malad East, Mumbai 400097; (4) Reflection Promotions Pvt. Ltd Through its Director, Sunil Dinkar Ikhe having add: Work Shop No.1, Sadguru Industrial Estate No.2, Gate No.3, Goregaon (E) Mumbai 400063.

Notice is hereby given that, in the absence of any postponement’ discontinuance of the sale, the said property shall be sold by E- Auction at 2.00 P.M. on the said 18th day of July, 2023 by TCFSL., having its branch office at Office No 902-906, Quantum Tower, Chinchaoll, Off SV Road, Malad West, Mumbai 400064. The sealed E- Auction for the purchase of the property along with EMD Demand Draft shall be received by the Authorised Officer of the TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD ill 5.00 P.M. on the said 17th day of July 2023.

Description of property: All the Piece and Parcel of Flat No. 701, 7th Floor, “Triveni Building”, Film City Road, Nr. Dindoshi Bus Depot, Shuchidham, Malad (East), Mumbai 400097 City Survey No. 156, Carpet Area Admeasuring 78.07 Sq. Mirs. (Which IsInclusive of the area of Balconies).

Reserve Price: Rs.2,20,50,000/

E.M.D. : Rs. 22,05,000

Auction date and time: 18th day of July 2023 between 2.00 PM to 3.00 PM

The description of the property that will be put up for sale is in the Schedule. Movable articles/Household inventory if any lying inside and within secured assets as described above shall not be available for sale along with secured assets until and unless specifically described in auction sale notice. The sale will also be stopped if, amount due as aforesaid, interest and costs (including the cost of the sale) are tendered to the "Authorised Officer’ or proof is given to his satisfaction that the amount of such secured debt, interest and costs has been paid. At the sale, the public generally is invited to submit their tender personally. No officer or other person, having any duty to perform in connection with this sale shall, however, directly or indirectly bid for, acquire or attempt to acquire any interest in the property sold. The sale shall be subject to the rules/conditions prescribed under the SARFAESI Act, 2002. The E-auction will take place through portal hitps://disposalhub.com on 18th day of July 2023 between 2.00 PM to 3.00 PM with unlimited extension of 10 minutes each. All the Bids submitted for the purchase of the property shall be accompanied by Earnest Money as mentioned above by way of a Demand Draft favouring the “TATA CAPITAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.” payable at Mumbai. Inspection of the property may be done on 23rd day of June 2023 between 11.00 AM to 5.00 PM.

Note: The intending bidders may contact the Authorised Officer Mr. Anurodh Jullus / Mr. Harangad Singh Bhogal, Email id-Anurodh.Julius@tatacapital.com/Harangad.Bhogal@tatacapital.com and Mobile No.- +91-8657439008/ 8291901835.

For detailed terms and conditions of the Sale, please refer to the link provided in secured creditor's website, i.e., https://bit.ly/42ApKGv, or contact Authorised Officer or Service Provider- NexXen Solutions Private Limited.