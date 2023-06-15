IDFC FIRST Bank Property Auction: Residential Properties Available In Mumbai's Andheri. Check Details Here

IDFC FIRST Bank Property Auction: Residential Properties Available In Andheri. Check Details Here | Freepik

E-Auction Sale Notice for Sale of Immovable Assets under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 read with proviso to Rule 8 (6) of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002

Notice is hereby given to the public in general and in particular fo the Borrower (s) and Co-Borrower (s) as per column (ii) that the below described immovable properties as per column (iii) mortgaged/charged to the Secured Creditor, the physical possession of which has been taken by the Authorised Officer of IDFC FIRST Bank Limited (Formerly IDFC Bank Limited), will be sold on “As is where is”, “As is what is”, and “Whatever there is” on 30th June 2023 as described hereunder, for the recovery of amount due from Borrower (s) and Co-Borrower (s) as per column (i), due to IDFC FIRST Bank Limited (Formerly IDFC Bank Limited).

Description of property: That Piece And Parcel Of Apartment Bearing No. 102, Admeasuring 1260.53 Sq. Ft. Carpet Area (Approx), I.E., 117.15 Sq. Mtrs., On A-Wing, On The 1st Floor, In The Building Named As “Sparsh”, Constructed On The Land, Measuring 1355.60 Sq. Mtrs., Bearing Cts 238-E1, Sparsh, Mahakali Caves Road, Technopolis Knowledge Park, Andheri East, Within The Limits Of Village Mulgaon, Taluka Andheri, District Mumbai Suburban, And Cts No. 8-C1, Admeasuring About 2398.90 Sq. Mtrs., Within The Limits Of Mumbai Municipal Corporation Of Greater Mumbai, Taluka And Registration) Sub-District Bandra And District Bombay Suburban, Mumbai, Maharashtra-400069, And Bounded As :- East : Midc Area, West: Mahakali Caves Road, North: TechnoPolis Knowledge Park & South: Mathuradas Vasanji Road.

Reserve Price: Rs 3,30,61,500/-

E.M.D. : Rs 33,06,150/-

Auction date and time: June 30, 2023 from 11 am to 1 pm.

For Detailed terms and conditions of the sale, please refer to the link provided in IDFC FIRST Bank website i.e. www.ldfcfirstbank.com.

Disclaimer: Please note that the said notice is issued for sale of immovable property only and IDFC FIRST Bank Limited has no right to sale the movable assets if any, present at the immovable property.