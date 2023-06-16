 Bank of Baroda Property Auction: Residential Properties Available In Mumbai. Check Details Here
E-Auction Sale Notice for Sale of Immovable Assets under the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 read with provision to rule 8(6) and 6(2) of the security interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Bank of Baroda Property Auction: Residential Properties Available In Mumbai. Check Details Here | Freepik

Notice is hereby given to the public in general and in particular to the Borrower(s) and Guarantor(s) that the below described immovable property mortgaged/ charged to the Secured Creditor, possession of which has been taken by the Authorized Officer of Bank of Baroda, Secured Creditor, will be sold on “As is where is”, “As is what is” and “Whatever there is” for recovery of below mentioned account/s. The details of Borrower/s / Guarantor/s/ Secured Asset/s / Dues / Reserve Price/ E-Auction date and time, EMD and Bid Increase Amount are mentioned below:

Description of property 1: Residential Flat No. 604, adm.884 sq. ft. built up area located on Sixth Floor in B Wing of building named Harsha Apartment, Survey No.126, Hissa No.1, M.H.No. 1173/A, Near Oswal Wadi Hall, Village Kamatghar, Taluka - Bhiwandi, Thane - 421302

Reserve Price: Rs.35,80,000/-

E.M.D. : Rs.3,58,000/-

Auction date and time: 18.07.2023 From 2.00 pm To 6.00 pm.

Bank of Baroda Property Auction: Commercial Properties Available In Mumbai's Kurla. Check Details...
Description of property 2: Residential Flat No.101 adm. 290 sq. ft. built up area on First Floor, Mangal Archana Building, Plot No.232, 233 & 234, City Survey No.26188, 26189 and 26191, Chalta No.61, Sheet 64 of Ulhasnagar 5 Division, Near Barrack No. 2124 and Indian Oil Petrol Pump, Hari Om Nagar Naka, Dr. Ambedkar Chowk, Ulhasnagar –5, District – Thane - 421005.

Reserve Price: Rs.12,00,000/-

E.M.D. : Rs.1,20,000/-

Auction date and time: 18.07.2023 From 2.00 pm To 6.00 pm

For detailed terms and conditions of sale, please refer to the link provided in https://www.bankofbaroda.in/e-auction.htm and https://ibapi.in. Also, prospective bidders may contact the authorized officer on Tel No.022-68412509.

