Bank of Baroda Property Auction: Commercial Properties Available In Mumbai’s Kurla. Check Details Here |

Notice is hereby given to the public in general and in particular to the Borrower(s) and Guarantor(s) that the below described immovable property mortgaged’ charged to the Secured Creditor, possession of which has been taken by the Authorised Officer of Bank of Baroda, Secured Creditor, will be sold on “As is where is”, “As is what is” and “Whatever there is” for recovery of below mentioned accounts.

Description of property: Gala Premises bearing No 4A, 5A, 6A, 7A admeasuring about 450 Sq. Ft. (Built-up) each, i.e. 1800 Sq. Ft. on Ground Floor situated at Plot no 5, Sunder Baug, Raje Shivaji Chowk, Deonar Road, Mumbai - 400088, bearing CTS no 653,653/6 of Village Borla in the Registration District and sub district of Mumbai and Taluka Kurla within the limits of “M’ ward of Mumbai Municipal Corporation in the registration district and sub district of Mumbai.

Reserve Price: Rs.10,05,00,000

E.M.D. : Rs. 1,00,50,000.

Auction date and time: 18.07.2023 from 2 pm to 6 pm

For detailed terms and conditions of sale, please refer to the link provided in https://www.bankofbaroda.ln/e-auction.htm and https://ibapl.In. Also, prospective bidders may contact the Authorised Officer on Mobile No. 8652639815.