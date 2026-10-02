Pulses May Get Cheaper Before Festive Season, Government Weighs Import Duty Cut On Lentils & Yellow Peas

The government may cut import duties on masoor and yellow peas to improve supplies. |

New Delhi: The government is considering reducing import duties on some pulses to increase domestic supplies and keep rising food prices under control ahead of the festive season.

However, no final decision or official announcement has been made yet. The move is being considered amid concerns over pulse production following uneven monsoon rainfall this year.

Which Pulses Could Get Relief?

The possible duty reduction could cover red lentils, or masoor, and yellow peas. Chickpeas, or chana, may be kept outside the proposed relief.

At present, India imposes a 10 percent import duty on masoor and chana , while yellow peas attract a 30 percent duty. Imports of tur and urad have already been allowed duty-free until March 2027.

Reducing duties would make imports cheaper and could help increase supplies in the domestic market.

Weak Monsoon Raises Supply Concerns

The possible move comes after an uneven monsoon raised concerns about domestic pulse output.

Pulses are largely grown in rain-fed areas, making production sensitive to rainfall. Major pulse-producing regions received rainfall up to 30 percent below normal during the June-September monsoon period, according to reports.

Lower production could put additional pressure on prices if supplies fail to keep pace with demand.

Festive Demand In Focus

Demand for pulses usually increases during India’s festive season as households, mills and food companies build stocks. Chickpea demand, in particular, tends to rise during this period.

Food inflation has also been increasing and stood at 5.95 percent in August. Tur prices were up 5.6 percent from a year earlier, while urad prices increased 7.4 percent.

India is the world’s biggest producer and consumer of pulses but also depends on imports to meet domestic demand.

Any reduction in import duties could therefore help improve supplies and ease price pressure. The final impact on retail prices, however, will depend on the government’s decision, global pulse prices and domestic availability.