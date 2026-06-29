Nashik: 88.2% Of Children Vaccinated On First Day Of National Pulse Polio Drive; Over 4.19 Lakh Doses Administered

Nashik: 88.2% Children Vaccinated On First Day Of National Pulse Polio Drive; Over 4.19 Lakh Doses Administered | Sourced

Nashik: A massive immunisation drive for children in the 0–5 age group was conducted across Nashik district today, June 28, 2026, under the National Pulse Polio Immunisation campaign. An impressive 88.2% of the vaccination target was successfully achieved on the very first day. Based on the district's population, the campaign had set a target of covering 4,75,592 children; of these, 88.2% received the polio vaccine on day one. To ensure precise and organised planning, a total of 4,107 vaccination booths were established across the talukas.

Beyond the main booths, the administration took special measures to reach children in remote areas, farm settlements, and those currently travelling. To facilitate this, 211 mobile teams and 109 transit teams were deployed across the district.

The district health administration stated that the remaining children who could not visit a booth on the first day will be covered over the next three days through a 'house-to-house' IPPI follow-up campaign involving ASHA workers and health staff. Efforts are underway to ensure the district achieves 100% coverage and that no child misses out on the polio vaccine. To ensure the success of this campaign, Taluka Health Officers, Medical Officers, staff members, male and female health workers, ASHA volunteers, and Anganwadi workers from Nashik district put in tremendous effort.

Cooperation was also received from the Education and Child Development Department, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company, and the ST bus and railway departments. The vaccination campaign was successfully executed thanks to the timely guidance and encouragement provided by the senior-most officials of the Health Department.