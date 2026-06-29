Nashik: Nandur Madhyameshwar Sanctuary Records 6,215 Birds In Pre-Monsoon Census | Sourced

Nashik: The pre-monsoon bird census at Nandur Madhyameshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, popularly known as the "Bharatpur of Maharashtra" and a globally recognised Ramsar site, was conducted with great enthusiasm. The survey, organised by the Nandur Madhyameshwar Wildlife Division, aimed to scientifically document the sanctuary's biodiversity and accurately record both resident and migratory bird species.



The census witnessed enthusiastic participation from representatives of voluntary organisations, members of the Nashik Cyclists Foundation, local residents and bird enthusiasts.



More than 60 bird species and a total of 6,215 birds were recorded during the exercise. Prominent sightings included the Painted Stork, Eurasian Spoonbill, Spot-billed Duck, Purple Swamphen, Gadwall, Golden Oriole, Grey Heron, Baya Weaver, Asian Openbill, Glossy Ibis, Woolly-necked Stork, Little Cormorant, Black-winged Kite, Kingfisher, Bittern, River Tern, Common Coot and Cotton Pygmy Goose, among others.



A major highlight of the event was a Nashik–Nandur Madhyameshwar Cycle Rally, jointly organised by the sanctuary authorities and Nashik Cyclists to spread awareness about environmental conservation. Around 110 cyclists, led by Amit Ghughe, participated in the rally, encouraging citizens along the route to reduce pollution and protect bird habitats.



The census was conducted under the guidance of Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Krishna Bhavar, Assistant Conservator of Forests Hemant Ubale, and Range Forest Officer Hiralal Chaudhari.



Bird Count Summary:

Waterbirds: 4,778

Terrestrial birds: 1,437

Total birds recorded: 6,215



According to Range Forest Officer Hiralal Chaudhari, the impressive bird population and diversity reflect the success of habitat conservation and protection measures undertaken over the past year. He noted that Nandur Madhyameshwar is now witnessing bird activity throughout the year, rather than only during the migratory season, and appealed to bird lovers to visit the sanctuary.