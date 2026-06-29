Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje Pushes For Railway Upgrade, Seeks Completion Of Kumbh Projects Before March 2027 | Sourced

Nashik: Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje strongly pursued more than 100 demands related to the district's railway development during the Central Railway's quarterly review meeting held at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) headquarters in Mumbai.



Highlighting preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, Waje urged railway authorities to complete all Kumbh-related infrastructure projects before March 2027. He emphasised the urgent need for comprehensive modernisation of Nashik Road and Odha railway stations, along with a master plan to handle the expected influx of millions of pilgrims.



His memorandum covered a wide range of issues, including new train services, additional halts for important trains at Nashik Road, MEMU local services, station redevelopment, railway overbridges and underpasses, logistics facilities, expansion of railway workshops, and acceleration of major railway projects.



Among the key demands were new direct train services from Nashik to destinations such as Kolhapur, Tirupati, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Puri, Rameswaram, Ajmer, and Katra; additional coaches for Panchavati and Rajyarani Express; improved passenger amenities; development of Eklahare as a Vande Bharat manufacturing hub; establishment of a multi-modal logistics park; and fast-tracking projects including the Kasara–Manmad third and fourth lines, Nashik–Dahanu, Nashik–Shirdi, Pune–Nashik semi-high-speed rail, and Manmad–Indore rail corridors.



Waje also sought better transport integration through prepaid taxi and auto services, parking facilities, and multimodal transport hubs at Nashik Road and Kasara stations.



"Railway issues are complex and require continuous follow-up. Several demands raised in the previous meeting have already been fulfilled. We have now added more proposals, and completing all Kumbh-related railway works within the next few months remains our top priority," Waje said.