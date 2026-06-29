Nashik: SPSF Felicitates 250 Meritorious Students, Continues 48-Year Educational Initiative | Sourced



Nashik: Shri Pritisudhaji Shikshan Fund (SPSF), run by Jain Shwetambar Sthanakwasi Shrisangh, Nashik, felicitated around 250 meritorious students from Classes I to X at a grand ceremony held at Dhandai Banquet Hall on Sunday.

The programme was presided over by Vijay Tatiya in the presence of Sanghpati Mangalchand Sakhala, Ajit Bora, Bijalal Kataria, CA Akshay Raka, Anita Burad, Chandmal Kothari, Kantilal Bagmar, Rajendra Binayakiya, Nemichand Tated, Digvijay (Rocky) Chopra and Anil Bedmutha, among other dignitaries.



Jayesh Tanna and Sheetal Tanna guided parents on strengthening relationships with their children, receiving an enthusiastic response from both parents and students.



Welcoming the gathering, Executive Chairman J.C. Bhandari said that since its establishment in 1978, the Shri Pritisudhaji Shikshan Fund has encouraged thousands of Jain Oswal community students through scholarships and merit awards over the past 48 years, inspiring many to achieve success in life.



Secretary Adv. Vidyulata Tated presented the annual report and highlighted the Fund's educational initiatives. President Vijay Bedmutha emphasised that students' success is driven by hard work, discipline and the unwavering support of parents, urging everyone to continuously acquire new knowledge for holistic development.



The programme was compered by Prof. CA Lokesh Parakh. Winners of the lucky draw sponsored by Parakh Classes received prizes from Asha Parakh and Sapna Parakh. A large number of community members, parents, students and well-wishers attended the event.