Centre Approves 7.11 Lakh Tonnes Of Pulses, Oilseeds Procurement At MSP In 3 States

Farmers in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka will benefit from government procurement of kharif pulses and oilseeds at MSP | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, September 30, 2026: The Centre has approved procurement of 5.21 lakh tonnes of pulses and 1.90 lakh tonnes of oilseeds growing in this kharif season in three states -- Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka -- at a minimum support price (MSP) under the Price Support Scheme (PSS).

PSS operations, implemented by the Union agriculture ministry, kickstart when the market price of notified commodities falls below the government-declared MSP.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved the procurement of both pulses and oilseeds at MSP worth Rs 5,547.99 crore in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka for the 2026-27 kharif season.

"The decision is aimed at protecting farmers from a decline in market prices and ensuring remunerative returns for their produce, particularly for pulse and oilseed growers," he said in a statement.

State-Wise Procurement Plan

Under the approved procurement plan, farmers in the three states will benefit from large-scale procurement of key pulses and oilseeds at MSP.

In Uttar Pradesh, about 4,66,000 tonnes of tur and 6,250 tonnes of moong will be procured, while in Karnataka 1,15,500 tonnes of soyabean, 13,413 tonnes of sunflower seed and 38,250 tonnes of moong.

In Telangana, 62,000 tonnes of soybean and 10,766 tonnes of moong will be procured at MSP under the PSS.

Focus On Farmer Security

Chouhan said the decision will provide greater economic security to farmers while encouraging domestic production of pulses and oilseeds and contributing to India's efforts towards self-reliance in pulses and edible oils.

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He assured that procurement arrangements at all designated centres will remain transparent and that farmers will receive payment for their produce directly into their bank accounts in a timely manner.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)