Centre Raises Pulse Seed Subsidy To 100 Per Cent; Tur, Urad, Lentil Farmers To Get Upto ₹12,000 Per Quintal

The revised central scheme offers higher financial support to farmers purchasing certified pulse seeds | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 28, 2026: The Centre has substantially increased the subsidy on certified pulse seeds under the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses, following persistent efforts by Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne.

Farmers will now receive up to 100 per cent subsidy on certified seeds of tur, urad and lentil, while gram and other pulses will also receive enhanced financial support.

Revised Seed Subsidy

Under the revised guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on August 28, the subsidy for certified tur, urad and lentil seeds of varieties released within the last five years has been increased to 100 per cent of the seed cost, subject to a maximum of Rs 12,000 per quintal. For gram and other pulses, the subsidy has been fixed at 75 per cent or a maximum of Rs 6,000 per quintal, whichever is lower.

Earlier, the subsidy for certified seeds of pulses other than gram was 50 per cent or up to Rs 6,000 per quintal, while the maximum subsidy for gram was Rs 4,000 per quintal.

The Centre has also enhanced assistance for varieties that are more than five but less than 10 years old. Farmers cultivating tur, urad and lentil will receive 75 per cent subsidy or up to Rs 9,000 per quintal, while gram and other pulses will receive 50 per cent or up to Rs 4,000 per quintal.

Additional Assistance

Earlier, the maximum assistance for such older varieties was Rs 3,000 per quintal for tur, urad and lentil and Rs 2,000 for gram.

The revised guidelines have also included assistance of Rs 30 per hectare for the ‘Krishi Mapper’ under the flexi component of the scheme.

Minister Sought Higher Subsidy

Minister Bharne had written to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on July 8, seeking an increase in the subsidy from 50 per cent to 100 per cent. He had pointed out that the higher cost borne by farmers under the earlier subsidy structure was discouraging the use of certified seeds.

Bharne said wider use of quality certified seeds would help increase the seed replacement rate, productivity and overall pulse production in Maharashtra. He urged farmers sowing gram during the upcoming rabi season to make maximum use of the enhanced subsidy and certified seeds made available under the mission.

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The revised provisions will be applicable from August 28, 2026, under the guidelines for the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses for 2026-27 to 2030-31.

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