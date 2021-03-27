Privatisation of Air India likely to be completed by May end, says Hardeep Puri

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday stated that the privatisation of Air India is likely to be completed by the end of May.

"At a meeting on Monday, it was decided that the government will close the financial bids within 64 days," Puri told ANI, adding that there were multiple bidders and some have been shortlisted.

Other Public sector undertakings (PSUs) like Pawan Hans disinvestment is also under process, the minister added.

"The airline still is in debt of Rupees 60 thousand crores and it is liable to be sold," Puri further said.