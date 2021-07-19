Private equity, venture capital investments decline 22% to $5.4 bln in June: Report

Investments by private equity and venture capital funds declined by 22 per cent to USD 5.4 billion in June, as compared to the USD 6.9 billion in the year-ago period, a report said on Monday.

However, if compared with May's USD 4 billion, the investments were higher by 33 per cent, the monthly report by industry lobby group IVCA and consultancy firm EY said.

If one were to compare the inflows into companies in the first half of 2021, the investments were 45 per cent higher at USD 26.9 billion.

"Indian PE/VC investment activity grew at a record-setting pace throughout H121 and the deal pipeline indicates that this pace is only going to intensify as 2021 progresses. Both H121 and second quarter notched up lifetime highs for pure-play PE/VC investments at USD 21.9 billion and USD 14.1 billion respectively," EY's partner Vivek Soni said.

Activity in both large deals (of over USD 100 million), as well as mid-market deals (USD 20-100 million) and growth deals, continue to be the mainstay, the material increase in buyout and start-up deals are the growth drivers when we compare PE asset class data to the previous two six-month periods, he added.