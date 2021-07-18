India Inc's overseas direct investment in June doubles to $2.8 bn: RBI data

The overseas direct investment of domestic companies more than doubled to USD 2.80 billion in June this year, according to RBI data.

India Inc had invested USD 1.39 billion in overseas ventures in the year-ago month. However, on a month-on-month basis, the investment was lower by over 58 per cent from USD 6.71 billion in May 2021, as per the RBI data on outward investments by Indian firms.

Of the total investment during June 2021, USD 1.17 billion was in the form of issuance of guarantee, USD 1.21 billion was given as loan, while the equity investment stood at USD 426.84 million.