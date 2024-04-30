P&G Trades In Slump Over 2% As Investors Await Q4 Results, Scheduled To Be Published On 2 May

P&G India Appoints Kumar Venkatasubramanian As CEO Of The Company |

Consumer products company Proctor and Gamble or P&G is trading in Red, despite it presenting an optimistic picture with its earnings results. The company shares are currently trading at Rs 15,812.20, slumping a massive 2.23 per cent (1342 IST)

According to an exchange filing the company claimed that it saw a 13 per cent jump in its sale in the third quarter of 2024. With cumulative sale amounting to Rs 998 crore.

These unaudited results were for the the third quarter of 2024.

In addition, the company also posted profit after tax of Rs 154 crores, up 50 per cent.

Read Also Meta Shares Crash Over 10% As Anxiety Over Success Of AI Surges

'We remain committed to our integrated growth strategy'

In a statement issued through an exchange filing, LV Vaidyanathan, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd. said, “We delivered strong top-line growth despite a challenging operating environment, driven by superior products that are delighting and serving consumers’ evolving needs."

Further LV Vaidyanathan added, "We remain committed to our integrated growth strategy of a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority — across product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value — productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization. We are confident that these strategies will help us navigate the mid-term and deliver balanced growth and value creation.”

As according to another exchange filing the company will be publishing the results for the fourth quarter on 2 May.

In addition, over the past one month alone, the company has seen a slump of 4.67 per cent.

Meanwhile, company's Indian rival Godrej Consumer Products posted a gain of 1.15 per cent. Hindustan Unilever or HUL also made gains of 0.40 per cent. ITC on the other is trading at a marginal decline of 0.080 per cent.