Private Capital Takes Centre Stage, SEBI Highlights Its Role In India’s Growth

Private Capital Takes Centre Stage |

Mumbai: India’s next phase of economic growth will need a broader mix of funding sources, with private capital playing an important role in supporting startups, expanding businesses and infrastructure, SEBI Whole Time Member Sandip Pradhan said.

Addressing the CII Alternative Investment Fund Summit 2026, Pradhan highlighted the contribution of alternative investment funds to an ecosystem that extends beyond bank lending and public markets.

His remarks focused on the need for patient capital and funding that can bear business risks as enterprises develop and pursue opportunities.

Alternative Investment Funds Broaden Financing

Banks and public markets remain sources of finance. Alternative investment funds add another channel, widening the capital available to businesses at different stages of development.

For startups, financing needs can arise before a business establishes predictable earnings. Growing enterprises may require investment to expand operations, develop products or enter markets.

Infrastructure projects often involve extended development periods. These differing requirements make the availability of varied funding sources relevant to India’s growth ambitions.

Pradhan’s emphasis on private capital places alternative investment funds within this financing framework, alongside established channels serving companies and infrastructure developers.

Patient Capital Supports Long-Term Plans

Patient capital allows investors to take a longer view of business development rather than expecting immediate returns. Risk-bearing capital supports ventures where commercial outcomes remain uncertain.

The distinction matters for enterprises whose investment requirements and development timelines may differ from those suited to conventional financing.

Pradhan identified startups, growing enterprises and infrastructure as areas where such capital can make an important contribution.

Diversified Funding for India’s Growth

The summit remarks underscored the importance of expanding the range of investors and financing options available to Indian businesses.

A deeper private capital ecosystem can give enterprises more ways to seek funding as their requirements evolve.

The message was the relevance of alternative investment funds in financing long-term economic activity, with private capital complementing banks and public markets across India’s business landscape.