CII CSR Summit Charts New Course, Strategic Social Investment Takes Centre Stage

(L-R) Shri Prakash Abitkar, Hon’ble Minister of Public Healthcare & Family Welfare, Government of Maharashtra; Shri Suresh Prabhu, Former Union Cabinet Minister and G20 & G7 Sherpa of India; Mr B Thiagarajan, MD, Blue Star Ltd & Chairperson, CII National CSR Committee; Mr Milon Nag, Deputy Chairman, CII Western Region & CMD, KK Nag Pvt Ltd; and Mr Rajesh Shah, Past President, CII & Chairman, Ananya Foundation.Ms Shivani Kumar Executive Director CII. |

Mumbai: The CII National CSR Summit 2026, themed “CSR NEXT: Policy, Potential and Practices”, brought together government representatives, leaders and social-sector stakeholders to chart the next phase of corporate social responsibility in India.

The summit marked a shift in the CSR conversation from regulatory compliance towards strategic social investment for measurable change. Discussions focused on how businesses can align social spending with national development priorities.

Participants underlined the importance of transparency, accountability and impact measurement in strengthening India’s CSR ecosystem. They stressed that goals, reliable data and evaluation can help companies assess whether their initiatives are producing meaningful benefits.

Technology and artificial intelligence emerged as enablers of this transition. Digital tools can support identification of community needs, improve programme monitoring, strengthen reporting and allow social interventions to reach beneficiaries.

The summit also highlighted social innovation as a critical driver of inclusive growth. Collaborative approaches involving government, companies, non-profit organisations and local communities can help address complex development challenges while ensuring that vulnerable and underserved groups are not left behind.

Speakers emphasised that CSR strategies must move beyond short-term interventions and support scalable, sustainable solutions. Greater coordination, evidence-led decision-making and responsible use of technology could improve both the reach and quality of corporate social initiatives.

The deliberations positioned CSR as a strategic contributor to India’s development agenda. By linking corporate action with Viksit Bharat 2047, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and India’s Net Zero ambitions, the summit sought to create a more transparent, innovative and outcome-focused framework for responsible business-led development.