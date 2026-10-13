SEBI Extends IPO Size Revision Relaxation Till March 31

SEBI | File Pic

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended until March 31, 2027, the relaxation allowing companies to revise the fresh issue component of their initial public offerings (IPOs) without submitting fresh draft offer documents.

The regulatory relief permits eligible issuers to increase or reduce the size of their fresh issue by up to 50%, subject to specified conditions.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, in a communication dated Oct 12 to the Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI), SEBI extended the previous deadline of Sept 30, 2026.

The move provides companies with additional flexibility to adjust fundraising plans amid changing market conditions.

Up To 50% Revision In IPO Fresh Issue Size

Under the earlier regulatory framework, companies were required to submit fresh draft offer documents if the proposed issue size changed by more than 20%.

SEBI introduced the temporary relaxation in early April when geopolitical tensions in West Asia affected investor sentiment and created uncertainty in financial markets.

The extension allows companies to reassess their capital requirements without restarting the regulatory filing process.

However, the flexibility applies specifically to the fresh issue component, through which companies raise funds by issuing new shares.

It does not permit unrestricted changes to the overall public offering or its fundamental purpose.

The regulator's decision comes as market volatility continues to influence investor demand and fundraising strategies.

Disclosure, Compliance Requirements To Be Met

Companies using the relaxation must ensure that the primary objective of their proposed IPO remains unchanged.

They are also required to explain the reasons for increasing or decreasing the fresh issue size.

Book-running lead managers (BRLMs) must certify that the proposed revisions comply with applicable regulatory requirements.

Additionally, the lead BRLM must update the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to incorporate the revised issue size.

The changes must also be communicated through an addendum to the offer document, ensuring investors receive updated information.

These safeguards are intended to maintain transparency while allowing issuers to respond to market developments.

By extending the relaxation, SEBI has provided companies with additional time to adjust their capital-raising plans without undertaking a fresh regulatory filing.

The measure seeks to balance fundraising flexibility with investor protection and disclosure obligations.