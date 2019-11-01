Privacy issues: WhatsApp introduces fingerprint lock feature on Android; here’s how to activate it

WhatsApp, one of the most popular chat app on Android right now has rolled out a new biometric authentication feature for Android. Most of India chats and communicates through this messenger app. Hence, it was only fitting for WhatsApp to let people secure their texts with more secure biometric verification systems, given that recently the platform was under the scanner for privacy reasons.

Whatsapp has introduced fingerprint unlock for its Android application, months after its availability on iOS. With the feature, Android users can now have the app lock automatically, and unlock only with their fingerprint.

Here is how users can set up fingerprint unlock for WhatsApp on Android:

1. Go to WhatsApp Settings

2. Tap on Accounts> Privacy

3. Tap on Fingerprint lock and enable the ‘unlock with fingerprint’ toggle.

4. After enabling fingerprint unlock, select one of the three available time interval options to lock the app automatically.

The feature should start rolling out soon for Android users across the globe.