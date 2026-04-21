Prestige Estates Clocks ₹2,500 Crore Sales For Golden Grove Hyderabad Within Two Weeks Of Launch

Prestige Estates Projects has recorded early sales exceeding Rupees 2,500 crore for its Prestige Golden Grove project in Hyderabad within two weeks of launch. |

Bengaluru: Prestige Estates is seeing strong momentum in Hyderabad’s housing market, with its latest project drawing significant buyer interest soon after launch.

Strong Early Sales Momentum

Prestige Estates Projects Limited reported sales exceeding Rs 2,500 crore within two weeks of launching Prestige Golden Grove, according to the press release on page 2. The company sold over 1,700 units during this period, reflecting robust demand for residential properties in the Hyderabad market. This rapid uptake highlights continued buyer confidence in large-scale developments.

High Customer Interest

The project attracted over 4,000 customer footfalls, one of the highest recorded for a residential launch in the city. This level of engagement indicates strong market interest and suggests that homebuyers are actively seeking well-planned housing options. The response also points to sustained demand in urban residential segments despite broader market fluctuations.

Project Scale And Design

Prestige Golden Grove is a large-scale residential development located in Tellapur and spread across approximately 29 acres. The project comprises around 5,120 units across 10 towers and has an estimated gross development value of about Rs 9,500 crore. Designed to combine modern living with lifestyle amenities, the development aims to cater to evolving customer preferences for integrated housing communities.

Strategic Market Focus

The strong response reinforces Hyderabad’s position as a key market for Prestige Estates. The company is focusing on delivering projects that align with infrastructure growth and employment-driven demand in the region. Management indicated that the early traction reflects interest in well-located and competitively priced residential offerings, supporting its strategy of expanding across major urban centres.

Prestige Group, with a diversified portfolio spanning residential, commercial, retail, and hospitality projects, continues to leverage its established brand presence to drive sales in key markets. As of December 2025, the company has delivered 313 projects covering 206 million square feet and maintains a pipeline of 128 projects across 195 million square feet.

The early success of Prestige Golden Grove underscores a broader trend of sustained demand for quality housing, particularly in growth corridors such as Hyderabad, where infrastructure and employment opportunities continue to attract homebuyers. The company’s performance suggests that large-scale, well-positioned developments remain a key driver of residential real estate growth in India’s major cities.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s press release document and does not include external sources or independent verification.