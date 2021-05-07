Pratap Bose, former Tata Motors design head, likely to join Mahindra: Report

Pratap Bose, automobile designer is likely to join the Mahindra Group and head its Mahindra Advanced Design Europe in the West Midlands, UK, according to news reports.

Bose was until recently the Vice President, Design at Tata Motors European Technical Centre where he served for a decade. In a surprise move resigned in end-April. Bose has chosen to pursue opportunities outside the company, Tata Motors had said in a release.

The move to Mahindra is a big challenge for Bose to help drive growth in new areas like EV (electric vehicle) and future SUVs at M&M., a report in Car and Bike said.

Bose has been associated with Tata Motors since 2011 when he was appointed as Head of Design. He is responsible for the design of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. He has worked across three in-house design centers - Pune, Turin (Italy) and European technical center in the UK where he leads a team of 180 employees.

He has been instrumental for the implementation of Tata Motor's new design language IMPACT Design 2.0.