Prataap Snacks reports Q2 FY27 income up 26% year-on-year to ₹541 crore; plans new Indore facility

Prataap Snacks |

Mumbai: Prataap Snacks Ltd (PSL) on October 30, 2026, announced its financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, with income from operations rising 25.9% year-on-year in Q2 FY27.

Q2 FY27 Financial Highlights

Income from operations for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹540.95 crore, a 25.9% increase over Q2 FY26. Operating EBITDA for the quarter was ₹12.9 crore, down from ₹22.9 crore in Q2 FY26, the company reported.

Prataap Snacks posted a net loss of ₹2.5 crore for Q2 FY27, compared to a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹4.64 crore in Q2 FY26. Cash profit for the quarter was ₹13.97 crore, a decrease from ₹21.18 crore in Q2 FY26. Cash earnings per share (EPS) were ₹5.84, down from ₹8.86 in Q2 FY26.

H1 FY27 Performance

For the half year ended September 30, 2026, income from operations increased 23.0% over H1 FY26 to ₹1,031.38 crore. Operating EBITDA for H1 FY27 was ₹31.95 crore, compared to ₹40.91 crore in H1 FY26.

The company reported a net loss of ₹0.03 crore for H1 FY27, against a PAT of ₹5.33 crore in H1 FY26. Cash profit was ₹32.77 crore, compared to ₹39.02 crore in H1 FY26, with cash EPS at ₹13.69, down from ₹16.33 in H1 FY26.

Management Commentary

Amit Kumat, Managing Director of Prataap Snacks, said the company crossed a milestone of ₹500 crore in quarterly revenue for the first time. Kumat attributed growth to momentum in Namkeen and Potato Chips portfolios, consumer response to new products, and an improved distribution network.

Kumat added that elevated input costs, including palm oil, packaging laminates, fuel, and logistics, continue to challenge profitability. The company has implemented grammage rationalisation, adjustments to channel margins, and cost optimisation measures to mitigate inflationary impact.

Greenfield Manufacturing Facility

Prataap Snacks has acquired leasehold rights for land near Indore for a proposed greenfield manufacturing facility. The company will merge RLOP into PSL and has started site development activities, including preparatory work for civil construction. It plans to procure plant and machinery, with a focus on items requiring longer lead times.

This facility aims to enhance manufacturing efficiency, optimise operating costs, and support future growth and margin improvements, according to the company.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.