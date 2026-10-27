FDA Seizes Spices, Snacks Worth ₹6.60 Lakh In Jalna |

Jalna: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized spices and savoury snacks worth ₹6.60 lakh from three food manufacturing units in Jalna district as part of its ‘Safe Food, Safe Drug, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign ahead of Diwali.

The action was taken against manufacturers of spices and namkeen products over the last three days amid concerns about unhygienic production conditions and the quality of the food products.

FDA officials seized 360 kg of chilli powder worth ₹2.23 lakh and 100 kg of coriander powder valued at ₹39,000 from Adhiraj Spices Foods at Savargaon Hadap in Jalna tehsil.

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The officials also seized 298 kg of turmeric powder worth ₹1.19 lakh and 58 kg of coriander powder valued at ₹14,500 from K.M.K. Masale in the MIDC area of Jalna.

In another operation, 328 kg of sev worth ₹52,480, 278 kg of garlic chivda valued at ₹44,480, 463 kg of mixed farsan worth ₹1.38 lakh and 206 packets of namkeen weighing 103 kg and valued at ₹28,840 were seized from Sahyadri Foods in Ambad.

The total value of the stock seized in the three operations was ₹6,60,600.

The action was carried out by food safety officers A.A. Tambe, Anuja Nagarare and Vinod Osawar under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner Nikhil Kulkarni.

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The FDA has appealed to food business operators to strictly comply with food safety regulations, warning that violations could invite stringent legal action. The department said the drive aims to protect public health and safeguard consumer interests during the festive season.