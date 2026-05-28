Praj Industries Reports 2% Revenue Growth In Q4 FY26, Net Profit Falls 69%

Praj Industries reported a 2.0 percent increase in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 846.6 crore. |

Mumbai: Praj Industries Ltd posted consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 846.6 crore in Q4 FY26, up 2.0 percent from Rs 830.1 crore in the same quarter last year. Net profit attributable to owners of the company declined sharply to Rs 123.1 crore from Rs 401.6 crore a year ago.

Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 850.2 crore. The company announced its audited consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue fell 40 percent from Rs 1,414 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Net profit also declined 11 percent from Rs 137.7 crore in the previous quarter.

Profit before tax came in at Rs 159.1 crore, compared with Rs 326.2 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 562.6 crore in Q4 FY25. Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 695.0 crore against Rs 1,088 crore in the previous quarter.

Earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 6.63, compared with Rs 7.40 in Q3 FY26 and Rs 21.7 in the year-ago quarter.

What Drove The Numbers?

The company’s engineering and process solutions business continued to support revenue growth during the quarter. However, lower other income and weaker operating leverage impacted profitability.

Other income declined to Rs 28.9 crore from Rs 105.1 crore in Q4 FY25. Finance costs increased to Rs 5.9 crore from Rs 4.7 crore a year earlier.

Total comprehensive income for the quarter stood at Rs 123.1 crore, compared with Rs 401.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Praj Industries reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 3,178 crore, slightly lower than Rs 3,207 crore in FY25.

Annual net profit attributable to owners rose 22 percent to Rs 1,275 crore from Rs 1,042 crore in the previous financial year. Profit before tax for FY26 stood at Rs 699.2 crore.

The company’s total equity attributable to owners increased to Rs 13,091 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.