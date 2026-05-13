Jayshree Chemicals Swings To Q4 Profit Of ₹1.9 Crore, Revenue Rises 29%

Jayshree Chemicals reported a Q4 FY26 net profit of Rs 1.9 crore against a loss of Rs 0.6 crore a year ago. |

Mumbai: Jayshree Chemicals Limited reported a turnaround in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, posting a profit of Rs 1.9 crore against a loss of Rs 0.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, aided by lower expenses and improved trading income.

Revenue from operations during Q4 FY26 rose 29 percent year-on-year to Rs 6.1 crore from Rs 4.8 crore a year ago, while sequential revenue growth stood at nearly 8 percent over Rs 5.7 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

The company’s total income for the March quarter stood at Rs 6.2 crore compared with Rs 5.7 crore in the December quarter and Rs 4.8 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses declined to Rs 4.3 crore from Rs 5.2 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 5 crore in the year-ago quarter, supporting profitability improvement during the quarter. Profit before tax came in at Rs 1.9 crore against Rs 0.04 crore in the preceding quarter and a pre-tax loss of Rs 0.8 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sequentially, the company benefited from lower operating expenses and reduced exceptional costs. Exceptional items for FY26 stood at Rs 17.2 lakh relating to expenses incurred in connection with the earlier sale of its caustic soda manufacturing plant to Grasim Industries, according to notes accompanying the results.

Finance costs during Q4 FY26 remained contained at Rs 0.02 crore compared with Rs 0.02 crore in Q3 FY26.

During FY26, Jayshree Chemicals completed the slump sale of its Windmill Division to Vaishnav Wind Infra Pvt Ltd for a cash consideration of Rs 2.8 crore. The company also discontinued its Electric Division due to its insignificant contribution to revenue and net assets.

These operations have been classified as discontinued operations in the financial statements.

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported a net profit of Rs 0.3 crore against a net loss of Rs 0.3 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations for FY26 increased to Rs 20 crore from Rs 18.1 crore in the previous year.

Basic earnings per share from continuing and discontinued operations stood at Rs 0.01 for FY26 against a loss per share of Rs 0.09 in FY25.

The board also approved the re-appointment of M/s Chetan & Co as internal auditor for FY27. The statutory auditors issued an unmodified opinion on the audited financial results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited regulatory filings and is not investment advice.