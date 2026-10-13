Power Grid Acquires Jam Khambhaliya REZ Transmission For ₹19.22 Crore

Power Grid |

Mumbai: Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Monday announced it has acquired Jam Khambhaliya REZ Transmission Limited for ₹19.22 crore. The acquisition was made on 12 October 2026, following Power Grid's selection as the successful bidder under the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route.

Project Scope

Jam Khambhaliya REZ Transmission Limited, a Project SPV, will establish an Inter-State Transmission system for the integration of power from RE Projects in Jam Khambhaliya REZ in Gujarat – Phase II (5500MW) and Jamnagar Phase-I (1000 MW).

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Infrastructure Development

The project involves establishing a new GIS substation at Kalyanpur, Gujarat, along with ICT augmentation and bay extension works at under-construction substations in Gujarat. It also includes the construction of 765 kV transmission lines across the state of Gujarat.

Acquisition Details

The aggregate acquisition value of ₹19.22 crore includes 10,000 equity shares at par at ₹10 each, along with the assets and liabilities of Jam Khambhaliya REZ Transmission Limited as of the acquisition date. The acquisition price is subject to adjustment based on the company's audited accounts.

Shareholding and Control

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited acquired 100% shareholding and control of Jam Khambhaliya REZ Transmission Limited.

Company Background

Jam Khambhaliya REZ Transmission Limited was incorporated on 29 April 2026 by the Bid Process Coordinator. The entity is yet to commence commercial operations and has not recorded any turnover in its last three years. It operates in India and is engaged in the power transmission business, aligning with Power Grid's core operations.

Regulatory Approvals

Requisite approvals were obtained by the Bid Process Coordinator for the transfer of Jam Khambhaliya REZ Transmission Limited. Approvals for the grant of Transmission License and Adoption of Transmission Charges are to be obtained from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission after the acquisition.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.