Meta‑Reliance Partner To Build AI Data Centre In Gujarat's Jamnagar

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Meta Platforms Inc have announced a strategic partnership to establish a major AI‑enabled data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, marking a significant milestone in India’s push to become a global hub for artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The agreement, unveiled on June 10, 2026, commits Reliance to build a 168‑megawatt facility to be leased by Meta, with provisions to scale capacity further as demand grows.

The Jamnagar facility — Meta’s first “built‑to‑suit” data centre in India — is expected to be delivered within two years. Reliance will provide comprehensive end‑to‑end services covering design, construction, network connectivity, utility management, renewable power integration and ongoing operational support.

Reliance’s board highlighted the location’s strategic advantages, including access to renewable energy, reliable water supply, proximity to submarine cable landing stations on India’s western coast and integration with Jio’s extensive fibre network.

Meta has underlined its commitment to India’s expanding digital economy through the project. The company said the centre will bring world‑class computing infrastructure closer to one of the fastest‑growing markets for its AI technologies and digital services, reinforcing its long‑term investment in India’s economy.

Meta is also advancing separate clean energy agreements to back nearly 1 gigawatt of renewable power in partnership with local providers, complementing the data centre’s sustainability goals.

RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D. Ambani described the venture as a transformative moment for India’s digital landscape, positioning Jamnagar as a landmark destination for hyperscale AI computing.

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the investment underscores the company’s commitment to scaling AI infrastructure globally, while deepening ties with Reliance and the Indian market.

Analysts say the deal reinforces India’s role in the global AI race and reflects broader trends of tech giants investing in local computing capacity to support data‑intensive services and AI workloads.