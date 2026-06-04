Google Plans To Return More Water Than It Uses In Data Centres: Here's How They Plan To Do It

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Google has published a comprehensive set of water stewardship commitments covering how the company manages water resources across its global data centre operations, a move that comes as the technology giant faces intensifying public scrutiny over the environmental footprint of its rapidly expanding AI infrastructure.

At the centre of the announcement is a pledge to replenish more water than its data centres consume by 2030. In a blog post, Google's Vice President of Global Infrastructure, Bikash Koley, acknowledged the company is 'focused on protecting local water resources,' while noting that US data centres collectively account for less than 1 percent of the water Americans use on lawns each year.

"Enough to supply the entire city of Los Angeles for more than 40 days."

Google says it already replenished more than 7 billion gallons in 2025, through 165 projects spanning 97 watersheds. Once its current pipeline of projects is fully operational, that figure is expected to surpass 19 billion gallons annually by 2030, enough to supply Los Angeles for more than 40 days.

The company has also committed over $500 million toward water and wastewater infrastructure development in communities where it operates data centres, and announced $17 million in funding for conservation projects across seven US states. These include wetland restoration in Georgia, agricultural water efficiency improvements in Iowa, and leak detection programmes in Nebraska.

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The energy trade-off

Water use at data centres is not simply a matter of consumption, Google argues. Koley noted that water cooling can cut energy consumption by approximately 10 percent compared to air cooling, framing responsible water use as a sustainability trade-off rather than purely a drain on local resources. A recent study had found that the technology industry's annual water consumption is comparable to global bottled water consumption — context that made the commitments all the more pointed.

India connection

In India, Google has partnered with Bengaluru-based FluxGen to deploy an AI-powered Water Intelligence Suite in schools across the city. The initiative aims to identify water use inefficiencies in real time and educate students on sustainable water management practices, an effort that blends technology with community-level awareness.

The backdrop to these commitments is significant. A recent survey found that 70 percent of Americans oppose data centres being built in their local communities, reflecting growing unease about the resource demands of large-scale AI infrastructure. Whether Google's pledges will be enough to shift that sentiment remains to be seen, but the scale of the commitments signals that the company is treating water stewardship as a strategic priority, not a footnote.