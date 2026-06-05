Real Estate Update: STT Global Data Centres Acquires Navi Mumbai Industrial Property For ₹282 Crore

STT Global Data Centres expands its presence in Navi Mumbai with a major industrial property acquisition to support growing digital infrastructure demand | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 5: In a significant industrial real estate transaction in Navi Mumbai, STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited has acquired an industrial property spread across over 14,000 square metres in the TTC Industrial Area at Khairane for Rs 282 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

The transaction pertains to Plot No. 50/2 located in the TTC Industrial Area under MIDC jurisdiction at Village Khairane, Navi Mumbai. The property comprises a land parcel measuring 14,093 square metres along with an existing built-up structure admeasuring 6,828 square metres.

Transaction details

Registration records show that the property was transferred from Repro India Limited to STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited through a Deed of Assignment executed on May 22, 2026. The transaction attracted a stamp duty payment of Rs 2.55 crore.

According to the documents, the total consideration for the deal stood at Rs 282 crore, making it one of the notable industrial land transactions recorded in the Navi Mumbai region this year.

Rising demand for data centre infrastructure

The acquisition comes amid growing demand for data centre infrastructure across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, particularly in Navi Mumbai, which has emerged as a preferred destination for data centre operators due to its robust power infrastructure, connectivity, and availability of industrial land parcels.

In fact, Knight Frank India in its latest report released in June this year titled India Data Centre Market Update 2025: Tracking Capacity, Demand and Supply Pipeline cited that Mumbai has reinforced its position as India’s largest and most mature data centre market, with live IT capacity reaching 766.6 MW by the end of 2025, accounting for nearly 47% of the country’s total operational capacity.

The city’s IT capacity is projected to approach 866 MW by 2027. Driven by accelerating demand from hyperscale cloud providers, AI-led occupiers, and digital enterprises, Mumbai continues to anchor India’s rapidly expanding digital infrastructure ecosystem.

Mumbai’s strategic importance continues to stem from its status as India’s financial capital, dense fibre ecosystem, and concentration of international subsea cable landings.

Navi Mumbai and Chandivali have emerged as major development corridors, attracting aggressive land banking by operators seeking to cater to hyperscale deployment timelines.

Industry experts note that Navi Mumbai continues to attract investments from domestic and global data centre companies as enterprises accelerate digital transformation and cloud adoption, driving the need for large-scale data storage and processing facilities.

Operational asset with redevelopment potential

The acquired property is located within the TTC Industrial Area, one of Navi Mumbai's key industrial and commercial hubs, which has witnessed increasing interest from technology and data infrastructure companies in recent years.

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CRE Matrix data shows that the transaction involved both land and an existing industrial structure, providing the purchaser with an operational asset that can potentially be redeveloped or upgraded to support future data centre requirements.

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