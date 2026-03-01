Mumbai Real Estate News: Property Registrations Hit 14-Year High In February 2026, Stamp Duty Crosses ₹1,134 Crore

Strong housing demand drives record property registrations in Mumbai as stamp duty collections cross ₹1,134 crore in February 2026 | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 1: Mumbai recorded 13,029 property registrations in February 2026 within areas under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), generating more than Rs 1,134 crore in stamp duty revenue for the state government. This is the strongest February performance in the past 14 years, both in terms of registrations and revenue collections.

Compared to February 2025, registrations increased by 8% from 12,066 units, while stamp duty collections jumped 21% from Rs 935 crore, pointing to a rise in high-value transactions. Residential properties accounted for nearly 80% of the total registrations during the month.

Shift towards premium housing

The data indicates a clear tilt towards premium housing. The share of properties priced above Rs 5 crore rose to 8% in February 2026, up from 6% a year ago. The Rs 2–5 crore segment expanded to 20% from 17%, while homes priced between Rs 1–2 crore grew to 33% from 31%.

In contrast, the sub-Rs 1 crore segment saw its share decline to 40% from 46% last year, underscoring the growing contribution of higher-value transactions to overall revenue collections.

Compact homes dominate volumes

Compact homes continued to dominate sales volumes. Apartments measuring up to 1,000 sq ft accounted for 81% of registrations in February, with the 500–1,000 sq ft category emerging as the most preferred segment at 45%.

While smaller units remain the mainstay of the market, there is a visible rise in demand for larger configurations, reflecting buyers’ inclination towards improved living standards and long-term ownership.

Suburbs lead market activity

Suburban markets remained the primary drivers of activity. The Western and Central suburbs together accounted for 87% of total registrations, benefiting from improved connectivity and ongoing infrastructure upgrades. In comparison, the island city maintained a stable but smaller share, largely due to supply limitations and higher price thresholds.

Industry views on sustained momentum

Commenting on the trend, Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, said the figures reflect structural strength rather than a temporary surge. He noted that demand continues to be largely end-user driven, with mid-to-premium segments gaining traction.

He added that enhanced connectivity and infrastructure investments, including major road projects, are likely to further widen residential catchments and support sustained growth.

Hitesh Thakkar, Vice President (Maharashtra West) of NAREDCO, said the momentum is expected to continue, particularly with a number of redevelopment projects offering varied options to buyers.

Anand Gupta, Chairperson of the Housing and RERA Committee of the Builders Association of India, said regulatory oversight under MahaRERA has strengthened homebuyer confidence, encouraging developers to launch projects aligned with current market demand.

Resilient housing market

The February performance reinforces the sustained resilience of Mumbai’s housing market, with suburban micro-markets continuing to emerge as the city’s growth engines.

