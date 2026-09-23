CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Pushes Power Grid Upgrade, SLDC Review Ordered For Modernisation | X

Lucknow, September 23: The Yogi Government is continuously emphasizing the strengthening of the power system to ensure smooth, safe, and reliable electricity supply across the state. In this regard, Principal Secretary (Energy) and Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation, Ranveer Prasad, conducted a detailed inspection of the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) in Lucknow. He directed that the required modernization of the centre be completed at the earliest.

During the inspection, Ranveer Prasad reviewed the functioning of the SLDC, real-time grid monitoring, the SCADA system, and load management in detail. He stated that the role of the SLDC is extremely important in the state's overall power system. The SLDC is the centre that carries out real-time assessment and forecasting of the state's electricity load. It maintains a balance between power received from generating stations and the demand of distribution corporations. It keeps grid frequency stable and prevents transmission lines from becoming overloaded.

The Principal Secretary added that the SLDC ensures swift restoration in the event of tripping and breakdowns and facilitates power supply through alternative sources. It also manages the integration of renewable energy (solar/wind) and ABT metering. He further noted that the coming month will be challenging from the perspective of heat and increased demand. Therefore, load dispatch should be carried out with utmost caution so that unnecessary overloading and tripping do not occur anywhere and consumers continue to receive uninterrupted power supply.