 Poonawalla Fincorp recommends final dividend of Rs 2
The dividend will be paid out post the approval from the members present at the 43rd Annual General Meeting that is to be held on July 25, 2023.

Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
Poonawalla Fincorp recommends final dividend of Rs 2 | Image credit: Poonawalla Fincorp(Representative)

Poonawalla Fincorp on Wednesday has recommended the final dividend of Rs 2 per share, the company announced through an exchange filing. The dividend amount is 100 per cent of the shares with a face value of Rs 2.

The book closure date set by the board is from July 29 to July 25.

Poonawalla Fincorp reports net profit of Rs 198.55 crore

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited on Wednesday reported a jump in total income to Rs 580.71 crore and the net profit was up at Rs 198.55 crore.

Crisil on Tuesday updated the company's ratings from AA+ to AAA, which indicates the company's steady improvement in the standalone profile of the company, marked by a steady scale-up of the loan book.

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Poonawalla Fincorp net profit jumps to Rs 198.55 cr, Maruti Suzuki net profit...
article-image

Poonawalla Fincorp shares

The shares of Poonawalla Fincorp on Wednesday at 2:15 pm were at 313.30, down by 1 per cent.

