Polestar Solutions announces partnership with Dataiku; to enable everyday AI solutions for enterprises

Polestar Solutions, player in data analytics and enterprise performance management (EPM), announced its engagement in a partnership with Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI. Together, the companies will seamlessly deliver enterprise-ready data and AI capabilities that will enable customers to design, deploy, manage, and govern AI and analytics applications across the enterprise, it said in a press statement.

The partnership between Polestar Solutions and Dataiku aims to make data and AI accessible for everyone (whether technical and working in code or on the business side and low or no-code) to enable automation and help accelerate value from data.

Gaurav Singh, VP Sales & Alliances at Polestar Solutions said, “Partnering with Dataiku will enable our customers to accelerate their advanced analytics initiatives. The combination of Dataiku's Everyday AI platform and Polestar Solutions’ industry and functional specialization in advanced analytics will unlock the hidden value of customers' data to deliver deeper intelligence.”

Jiunn Hao, Director, APAC Partnerships of Dataiku, said, "This partnership will strengthen Dataiku’s presence in the India market. With combined capabilities, together we can offer a more innovative and comprehensive solution to our customers who want to systemize the use of data for exceptional business results.”

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 12:42 PM IST