 PMAY-G: 2.82 Crore Houses Completed, Enhancing Living Standards & Promoting Social & Economic Development
PMAY-G has significantly improved rural housing by reducing poverty, enhancing living standards, and promoting social and economic development, reflecting steady progress in strengthening rural housing infrastructure.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 11:30 AM IST
New Delhi: A total of 2.82 crore houses have been completed out of 4.12 crore allocated under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (as of August 4), an official document said on Wednesday.Under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G), the government initially set a target of 2.95 crore houses for FY 2016–17 to FY 2023–24.

Recognising the continued rural housing demand, the Union Cabinet approved the continuation of the scheme for another five years (FY 2024–25 to FY 2028–29) with an additional target of 2 crore houses, bringing the cumulative target to 4.95 crore houses.“As of 4th August 2025, a total target of 4.12 crore has been allocated by the Ministry to states and Union Territories (UTs), out of which 3.85 crore houses have been sanctioned and more than 2.82 crore houses have been completed,” the official document said.

Over the four-year period from FY 2020-21 to FY 2024-25, a cumulative total of 216.73 lakh houses were sanctioned, out of which 176.47 lakh houses have been completed, reflecting steady progress in housing development, as per the government data.The scheme provides financial assistance to eligible rural households, including houseless families and those living in zero, one, or two-room kutcha houses, to construct pucca homes with basic amenities.

The beneficiaries also gain access to piped drinking water, LPG, renewable energy, and building materials through convergence with other government programmes.PMAY-G has significantly improved rural housing by reducing poverty, enhancing living standards, and promoting social and economic development, reflecting steady progress in strengthening rural housing infrastructure.

