 IRB Infrastructure Posts 9% Rise In Toll Revenue To ₹682 Crore In October 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIRB Infrastructure Posts 9% Rise In Toll Revenue To ₹682 Crore In October 2025

IRB Infrastructure Posts 9% Rise In Toll Revenue To ₹682 Crore In October 2025

Amitabh Murarka, Dy. CEO of IRB Infra said, "After a strong performance in the first half of FY26, the third quarter has also commenced on a positive trajectory. October 2025 witnessed robust toll revenue growth across all our assets under IRB Infra and our two sponsored InvITs."

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 08:57 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: IRB Infrastructure on Monday posted a 9 per cent year-on-year rise in its toll revenue to Rs 682 crore in October 2025.Revenues from the toll collection business stood at Rs 624 crore in the same month last year, IRB said in an exchange filing.

Press Release

Press Release |

Revenue includes toll collection from two of its sponsored InvITs, i.e., IRB InvIT Fund (Public InvIT) and IRB Infrastructure Trust (Private InvIT), IRB Infra said.Of its 22 BOT and ToT assets, IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed the major share of Rs 150.5 crore to the total revenue collection in October, up from Rs 142.6 crore contribution in October 2024.

With Rs 73.8 crore, IRB Golconda Expressway (Hyderabad ORR) was the second largest contributor to the revenues in October 2025, up from 67 crore last year.Contribution of IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway rose to Rs 73 crore in October 2025 from Rs 66.2 crore in October 2024, it said.

Amitabh Murarka, Dy. CEO of IRB Infra said, "After a strong performance in the first half of FY26, the third quarter has also commenced on a positive trajectory. October 2025 witnessed robust toll revenue growth across all our assets under IRB Infra and our two sponsored InvITs, despite the impact of an extended monsoon. With the extended monsoon season now behind us, we expect the momentum in traffic growth to continue in the coming months." IRB is India's first multi-national integrated transport infrastructure player in the highways segment. 

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2025: Civic Body To Hold Ward Reservation Lottery Today Ahead Of High-Stakes Polls
BMC Elections 2025: Civic Body To Hold Ward Reservation Lottery Today Ahead Of High-Stakes Polls
'Yeh Toh Moment Ho Gaya': Rohit Sharma's Performs Dance On ‘Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', Gatecrashes Newly Engaged Couple's Wedding Photoshoot; Video
'Yeh Toh Moment Ho Gaya': Rohit Sharma's Performs Dance On ‘Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', Gatecrashes Newly Engaged Couple's Wedding Photoshoot; Video
OnePlus 15 Price In India Leaked Ahead Of November 13 Launch
OnePlus 15 Price In India Leaked Ahead Of November 13 Launch
National Education Day 2025: Know Why It Is Dedicated To Maulana Abul Kalam Azad?
National Education Day 2025: Know Why It Is Dedicated To Maulana Abul Kalam Azad?

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex, Nifty Open In Red Amid US Shutdown Bill Progress & India-US Trade Deal Optimism

Sensex, Nifty Open In Red Amid US Shutdown Bill Progress & India-US Trade Deal Optimism

Bajaj Finance Reports 23% Increase In Net Profit To ₹4,948 Crore For The Second Quarter

Bajaj Finance Reports 23% Increase In Net Profit To ₹4,948 Crore For The Second Quarter

IPO: Manipal Payment Files Updated Draft Papers With SEBI, Comprising Fresh Issue Of Shares Worth...

IPO: Manipal Payment Files Updated Draft Papers With SEBI, Comprising Fresh Issue Of Shares Worth...

IRB Infrastructure Posts 9% Rise In Toll Revenue To ₹682 Crore In October 2025

IRB Infrastructure Posts 9% Rise In Toll Revenue To ₹682 Crore In October 2025

'US Is Pretty Close To Reaching A Fair Trade Deal With India': President Donald Trump

'US Is Pretty Close To Reaching A Fair Trade Deal With India': President Donald Trump