 PM Modi’s I-Day 2024 Speech: 'Our Reform Agenda Is Neither Just For Editorials, Praise, Nor Under Compulsion,' Says PM On Transforming India's Banking Sector
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPM Modi’s I-Day 2024 Speech: 'Our Reform Agenda Is Neither Just For Editorials, Praise, Nor Under Compulsion,' Says PM On Transforming India's Banking Sector

PM Modi’s I-Day 2024 Speech: 'Our Reform Agenda Is Neither Just For Editorials, Praise, Nor Under Compulsion,' Says PM On Transforming India's Banking Sector

The Indian banking sector was once mired in challenges, with rising non-performing assets (NPAs), stressed loans, and dwindling public trust. But over the past decade, targeted reforms have turned the situation around.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 10:07 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi’s Independence Day Speech |

Today marks the 78th independence day of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 78th Independence Day speech from the Red Fort on Thursday said that his government's comprehensive reforms have strengthened India's banking sector and making it globally one of the strongest.

PM also in his speech addressed that the Indian banking sector was once mired in challenges, with rising non-performing assets (NPAs), stressed loans, and dwindling public trust but over the past decades, our targeted reforms have turned the situation around.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Focusses On Manufacturing In His Independence Day Speech From Red Fort
PM Modi Focusses On Manufacturing In His Independence Day Speech From Red Fort
It's High To Have 'Secular Civil Code' In India: PM Modi Says In I-Day 2024 Speech; Video
It's High To Have 'Secular Civil Code' In India: PM Modi Says In I-Day 2024 Speech; Video
Parsi New Years 2024: Date, History, Rituals And All You Need To Know
Parsi New Years 2024: Date, History, Rituals And All You Need To Know
WATCH: Akshay Kumar's 'Killer' Cameo In Stree 2 LEAKED Online; Netizens Say 'Legend Of Comedy Has Arrived'
WATCH: Akshay Kumar's 'Killer' Cameo In Stree 2 LEAKED Online; Netizens Say 'Legend Of Comedy Has Arrived'

“Our banks were in trouble, but through sustained efforts and major reforms, they have emerged as some of the strongest in the world today,” said PM Modi.

"We have brought big reforms on ground. For the poor, middle class, deprived... for the aspirations of our youth, we choose the path to bring reforms in their lives. I want to assure the citizens of India that our commitment towards bringing reform is neither just for editorials, praise nor under compulsion. It is to strengthen the country," said Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech.

He also added in his speech that some ey initiatives such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), capital infusion into public sector banks, and enhanced governance standards played an important role in this revival.

Read Also
PM Modi's Independence Day Speech: Investors Of The World Want To Invest In India
article-image

These reforms not only reduced the NPA levels but also enhanced the financial stability of both commercial banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

Read Also
MTNL And BSNL Forge Long-Term Alliance: 10-Year Pact Approved, Announces Key Changes Including Stake...
article-image

PM Modi also highlighted about government's driven approach and said, "Reforms are not just for receiving praise or fulfilling editorial demands; they are the foundation for building a strong and resilient nation".

He also noted that these reforms aim to uplift all sections of society, from small traders to the MSME sector, and drive economic inclusiveness.

With declining NPAs - now below 3 per cent and the increased profitability, the banks have regained the confidence of depositors and borrowers alike.

Read Also
Independence Day 2024: CRPF Takes Out 'Har Ghar Tiranga Rally' In Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch
article-image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also recently confirmed that both scheduled commercial banks and NBFCs are showing positive trends, with strong capital adequacy and healthy financials.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Focusses On Manufacturing In His Independence Day Speech From Red Fort

PM Modi Focusses On Manufacturing In His Independence Day Speech From Red Fort

PM Modi’s I-Day 2024 Speech: 'Our Reform Agenda Is Neither Just For Editorials, Praise, Nor Under...

PM Modi’s I-Day 2024 Speech: 'Our Reform Agenda Is Neither Just For Editorials, Praise, Nor Under...

PM Modi I-Day 2024 Red Fort Speech: Road To Reform Is Blueprint For Growth

PM Modi I-Day 2024 Red Fort Speech: Road To Reform Is Blueprint For Growth

PM Modi's Independence Day Speech: Investors Of The World Want To Invest In India

PM Modi's Independence Day Speech: Investors Of The World Want To Invest In India

Mahindra Thar Roxx Roars onto Indian Roads: Launched at an Aggressive Rs 12.99 Lakh

Mahindra Thar Roxx Roars onto Indian Roads: Launched at an Aggressive Rs 12.99 Lakh