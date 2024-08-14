Independence Day 2024: CRPF Takes Out 'Har Ghar Tiranga Rally' In Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a vibrant display of patriotism, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organised a Har Ghar Tiranga Rally in Neemuch on Wednesday, as part of the nationwide initiative to commemorate India's 78th Independence Day.

The rally is a key event in the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" campaign, launched by the Government of India to celebrate the country's rich history, culture, and achievements. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, running from August 9 to August 15, encourages citizens to hoist the tricolour at their homes, symbolising unity and national pride.

The rally was led by the DIG of Group Centre, SLC Khup, and saw participation from notable figures including Brigadier (Retired) Anmol Sood of RTC, DIG Ram Kishan of the Range Office, Commandant Vijay Kumar of the First Battalion, and Commandant Ved Prakash of CTC.

Alongside them were gazetted officers, subordinate officers, and numerous CRPF jawans. Starting at 7 am from the Sardar Gate of the CRPF Camp, the rally proceeded through the Gazetted Officer Mess Square, passed in front of Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1, and concluded at the CRPF Mehta Gate.

CRPF personnel marched with the tricolour in hand, while patriotic songs echoed through the route, filling the air with a sense of national pride. The "Har GharTiranga Rally" aims to instill patriotism in the hearts of citizens, uniting them in remembrance of those who have contributed to building the nation. This initiative not only celebrates India's journey of progress but also reinforces the commitment to achieving a self-reliant and progressive India.