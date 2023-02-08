PM Modi in LS brings up 2G, commonwealth scams to hit back at opposition, avoids naming Adani

The Hindenburg report with allegations of fraud against Adani has led to questions being raised about Gautam Adani's proximity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following days of ruckus in the parliament, the Prime Minister has finally responded to the salvos fired by the opposition.

He slammed the UPA regime for drafting a law to end unemployment without doing anything for implementation. The PM brought up double digit inflation during the Congress party's rule between 2004 to 2014. He went on to highlight scams including 2G scam, cash for votes and the commonwealth scandal to hit back at the opposition.

Speaking on criticism of investigative agencies, the Prime Minister added that the enforcement directorate (ED) has managed to unite the opposition on one platform. At the same time, Modi didn't mention the Adani vs Hindenburg fiasco, and avoided naming the entrepreneur.

He then talked about the transfer of thousands of crores to citizens, while highlighting digital India. The Prime Minister lauded the rise of India as a manufacturing hub for global progress. He pointed out that with 90,000 startups, India has the third highest number of startups in the world, with 108 unicorns.

The PM also mentioned India's rise as the second largest smartphone manufacturer globally, and the fourth largest consumer of renewable energy. He also mentioned cash transfer, free food grain for 80 crore people, among other welfare schemes.

