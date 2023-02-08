Nirmala Sitharaman on Adani issue: it is a direct insinuation against PM Modi, objecting Kharge's statement | Image: Sansad TV

Congressman Mallikarjun Kharge, on Wednesday, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his silence over individuals who incite hatred in the nation.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar reacted to Kharge's usage of the term "mouni baba" in the Rajya Sabha by saying, "My dear sir, you are a very senior member. You are not suited for this. Don't use these mouthwatering phrases." In the Upper House, commotion followed Mallikarjun Kharge's remark.

Mallikarjun Kharge questions

"In 2014, PM Modi said na khaunga na khane dunga. Now I want to ask why is he letting some industrialists to 'eat'. The wealth of one of the closest friends of PM Modi increased by 13 times in 2.5 years. In 2014, it was ₹50,000 crore while in 2019 it became ₹1 lakh crore. I don't know what magic happened that his assets touched ₹12 lakh crore in just two years," Kharge said amid protests from the BJP MPs.

"The discourse can't go to allegations which you can't substantiate. I cannot allow this House to be a platform of freefall of information," the chair said.

BJP MP Piyush Goyal protested Mallikarjun Kharge's statement and said what Kharge alleged can not be substantiated.

"He is talking of a purported wealth that does not have any merit. That is a share market calculation. The government has no role in that," Goyal said.

"I urge him to learn from the former finance minister what is this valuation," Goyal added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it is very smart to say on part of the Congress that they will give data. "But it is completely infused with insinuation against the honourable Prime Minister and that is what we are objecting to. They are subtly and overtly insinuating against the PM," Sitharaman said on the Adani issue.

"One farmer in Gujarat was denied a no-objection certificate because of a due of 31 paise. But crores of the dues are cleared," Kharge said to which the Chair said it has to be authenticated.

As the uproar continued, Kharge said, "You are now calling me an anti-national? I am more patriotic than anyone else. I am a bhoomiputra. I am not from Afghanistan."

