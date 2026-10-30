 PM-KISAN 24th Instalment Released, Over ₹18,690 Crore Transferred To Bank Accounts Of 9.34 Crore Farmers; Here's How To Check Payment Status
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PM-KISAN 24th Instalment Released, Over ₹18,690 Crore Transferred To Bank Accounts Of 9.34 Crore Farmers; Here's How To Check Payment Status

PM Modi releases over Rs 18,690 crore under PM-KISAN's 24th instalment, benefiting more than 9.34 crore farmers through direct bank transfers.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, October 30, 2026, 02:02 PM IST
PM-KISAN 24th Instalment Released, Over ₹18,690 Crore Transferred To Bank Accounts Of 9.34 Crore Farmers; Here's How To Check Payment Status
PM Modi releases over Rs 18,690 crore under PM-KISAN's 24th instalment. |

New Delhi/Banaskantha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released the 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, transferring more than Rs 18,690 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 9.34 crore farmers across the country.

The financial assistance was transferred through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, ensuring that eligible farmers receive the funds directly without intermediaries.

Financial Support

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, eligible farmer families receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

The financial assistance is intended to help farmers meet agricultural expenses, including purchasing seeds, fertilisers and other essential farming materials.

The latest instalment is expected to provide financial relief to millions of agricultural households across India.

Direct Transfer

The government uses the DBT mechanism to transfer financial assistance directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts.

This system aims to improve transparency, reduce delays and minimise the involvement of intermediaries in distributing government benefits.

Farmers whose bank accounts are linked with Aadhaar and who have completed the required verification processes can receive payments, subject to eligibility.

Farmer Benefits

The PM-KISAN scheme was launched in February 2019 to provide income support to eligible landholding farmer families.

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The programme aims to strengthen farmers financial stability and help them manage agricultural and household expenses.

With the release of the 24th instalment, more than 9.34 crore farmers have benefited from the latest round of financial assistance.

Check Payment

Farmers can check their payment status through the official PM-KISAN website at pmkisan.gov.in.

They can use the 'Know Your Status' facility to verify payment details and beneficiary information.

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Farmers who have not received the instalment should check their e-KYC status, Aadhaar-linked bank account details and eligibility records.

The latest transfer highlights the government's continued focus on providing direct financial assistance to farmers and supporting agricultural households nationwide.

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