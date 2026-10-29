PM-Kisan 24th Instalment On October 30, PM Modi To Release ₹18,680 Crore For 9.34 Crore Farmers

PM Modi will release Rs 18,680 crore under PM-Kisan's 24th instalment on October 30. |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to release the 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme on October 30, providing financial assistance to more than 9.34 crore farmer families across India.

प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी 30 अक्टूबर 2026 को बनासकांठा, गुजरात से PM-KISAN की 24वीं किस्त जारी करेंगे। इसके तहत 9.34 करोड़ से अधिक किसानों को Rs 18,690 करोड़ से अधिक की राशि हस्तांतरित की जाएगी। किसान कल्याण, देश की समृद्धि! #PMKISAN #किसानसम्माननिधि https://t.co/14pNu66FbG — PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (@pmkisanofficial) October 29, 2026

The Prime Minister will transfer over Rs 18,680 crore directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts during a national-level programme at Bhildi in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, state Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani said on Wednesday, according to PTI.

Farmers To Benefit

Under the upcoming instalment, eligible farmers will receive Rs 2,000 each through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

In Gujarat alone, over 52.33 lakh farmer families will receive financial assistance exceeding Rs 1,051 crore.

The minister said more than Rs 4.47 lakh crore had been distributed nationwide through the previous 23 instalments, including over Rs 24,137 crore to beneficiaries in Gujarat.

The state will organise 34 district-level and more than 2,100 cluster-level programmes, with live broadcasts of the main event.

What Is PM-Kisan?

Launched in February 2019, PM-Kisan provides eligible landholding farmer families with Rs 6,000 annually.

The assistance is distributed in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000, directly credited to beneficiaries' bank accounts.

The scheme aims to support farmers in meeting agricultural and household expenses.

Who Is Eligible?

Farmer families holding cultivable land in their names are generally eligible, subject to the scheme's exclusion criteria.

Institutional landholders, income tax payers and certain government officials are excluded.

Practising professionals, including doctors, engineers, lawyers and chartered accountants, are also ineligible under specified conditions.

Complete e-KYC

Farmers must complete mandatory e-KYC and ensure their bank accounts are correctly linked with Aadhaar to avoid payment delays.

The process can be completed through OTP verification on the official PM-Kisan portal, facial authentication using the mobile application or at a Common Service Centre (CSC).

Incomplete verification or incorrect banking details may prevent beneficiaries from receiving their instalment.

Check Payment Status

Farmers can visit https://pmkisan.gov.in and select the 'Know Your Status' option to check their beneficiary and payment details.

They should verify their e-KYC status, Aadhaar-linked bank account and payment information before the scheduled release.

For assistance, beneficiaries can contact the PM-Kisan helplines at 155261 or 011-24300606.

Meanwhile, Modi will attend National Unity Day celebrations at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat on October 31, marking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 151st birth anniversary.

PM Modi will release Rs 18,680 crore under PM-Kisan's 24th instalment on October 30, benefiting over 9.34 crore farmer families. Check eligibility, e-KYC and payment status.