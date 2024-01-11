 PM GatiShakti Embraces AI For holistic Development, Sumita Dawra Announces At Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit
Addressing the session on "PM GatiShakti: Informed Decision Making for Holistic Development," Dawra emphasised the transformative impact of artificial intelligence in monitoring and planning, particularly for renewable energy and infrastructure in rapidly urbanising areas.

Special Secretary (Logistics) of DPIIT, Sumita Dawra, revealed the government's collaboration with the private sector on integrating AI-driven strategies into the PM GatiShakti initiative.

"We are working with the private sector on AI-driven ideas for better monitoring and planning, particularly for renewable energy and infrastructure in rapidly urbanising areas," Dawra said.

The session shed light on the government's proactive approach to building resilient supply chains, with Dawra highlighting the importance of integrating micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) into global value chains.

"If you look at the G20 Delhi declaration and the global value chain mapping, it's clear that integrating MSMEs into these chains, along with private sector collaboration and international cooperation, is crucial for flexibility and resilience," she remarked.

Sumita Dawra further illustrated India's commitment to efficient supply chains and infrastructure development through participation in forums like the Indo-Pacific Economic Forum for Prosperity and the South Asia Sub-Regional Economic Cooperation.

These platforms underscore India's role in fostering international collaboration and enhancing regional connectivity.

Dawra concluded her address by advocating for demand-driven infrastructure planning under PM GatiShakti, supported by standardised and harmonised logistics processes across regions.

"In the near future, I envision demand-driven planning of infrastructure under PM GatiShakti, complemented by standardized and harmonized logistics processes across regions," Dawra stated, emphasizing the importance of initiatives like the India-Middle East Europe corridor and South Asia Sub-Regional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) for regional integration.

The announcement reflects the Indian government's commitment to embracing cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence to drive sustainable and holistic development.

As discussions unfold at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, the integration of AI into infrastructure planning emerges as a key strategy for enhancing efficiency, resilience, and informed decision-making in the PM Gati Shakti initiative.

