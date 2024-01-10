Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: Tata Group Announces Battery Plant, Semifab & Skill Institute | TATA logo

Tata Group electrified the opening day of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 with a flurry of commitments, unveiling plans for a 20MW lithium-ion battery production line and hinting at a blockbuster semiconductor FAB project in Dholera. This surge of investment underscores Gujarat's burgeoning importance as a manufacturing hub and reinforces Tata's burgeoning leadership in key growth sectors.

Project could revolutionize India's chip-making landscape

"We are not just talking commitment; we are making announcements," said N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, announcing the battery plant, slated to be operational within months. But the real bombshell came with his cryptic allusion to the Dholera FAB, "We are about to complete negotiations and start in 2024." This potential multi-billion dollar project could revolutionize India's chip-making landscape.

Furthermore, Tata is taking to the skies in Gujarat, establishing a C295 defense aircraft production facility in Vadodara before shifting operations to Dholera. This move not only bolsters domestic defense capabilities but also positions Gujarat as a key aviation manufacturing center.

Tata to set up Institute of Skills to train over 25,000 professionals annually

Skilling also sits at the heart of Tata's Gujarat blueprint. Partnering with the government, the group is setting up an Institute of Skills expected to train over 25,000 professionals annually in fields like advanced manufacturing, electric vehicles, and advanced electronics. The first phase launches in March 2024, underscoring Tata's commitment to fostering a skilled workforce for the state's future industries.

Chandrasekaran summed up the sentiment, stating, "Gujarat is a very important destination for business for Tata Group." This strategic thrust aligns perfectly with Gujarat's ambition to transform into a manufacturing powerhouse, paving the way for a mutually beneficial partnership that promises to electrify India's growth trajectory.